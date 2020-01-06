Golden Globes 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

The 77th Golden Globes 2020 kick started with a "bang and ended with one too", if the five time host Ricky Gervais is to be believed. The war drama 1917 picked up the Best Film (drama) award whereas Quentin Tarantino directed Once Upon A Time in Hollywood bagged the Best Screenplay- Motion Picture at the Golden Globes 2020.

Apart from bagging the Best Film (drama), Sam Mendes also received the Best Director Award for 1917. For his critically acclaimed performance in the Todd Phillips' film Joker, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor (drama) whereas Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress (drama) for her performance as the lead character in the biopic Judy based on the life of the American actress-singer Judy Garland. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood also won the Best Motion Picture (musical or comedy). The Best Actor in the Musical or Comedy genre was bagged by Taron Egerton for Rocketman whereas Awkwafina won the Best Actress in the same genre for The Farewell.

In the category of the Best Supporting Actor in any motion picture, Laura Dern won the award for her performance in Marriage Story whereas Brad Pitt bagged it for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. In case of TV shows, Hotstar's critically acclaimed Chernobyl won the Best Miniseries whereas HBO's Succession won the Best Television Series Drama. Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas handed out the Golden globe award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy to Fleabag. Life achievement awards were also one of the highlights of this year's Golden Globes. Tom Hanks won the Cecil B. deMille Award for his contributions to the world of cinema whereas Ellen DeGeneres was conferred with the Carol Burnett Award for life achievements in TV.

Here is a list of the winners at the Golden Globes 2020:

Best Motion Picture (drama): 1917

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (drama): Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (drama): Renee Zellweger for Judy

Best Motion Picture (musical or comedy) : One upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy): Taron Egerton for Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (musical or comedy): Awkwafina for The Farewell

Best Motion Picture (foreign language): Parasite from South Korea

Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture: Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best Director (motion picture): Sam Mendes for 1917

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir for Joker

Best original song (motion picture) : (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again in Rocketman

TV series (drama): Succession

Best TV performance by an Actor (drama): Brian Cox in Succession

Best TV performance by an Actress (drama): Olivia Colman in The Crown

Best Motion Picture made for Television: Chernobyl

Best performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture made for Television: Russell Crowe in the Loudest Voice

Best performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture made for Television: Michelle Williams in Fosse or Verdon

Best performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion picture made for Television: Stellan Skarsgard in Chernobyl

Best performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion picture made for Television: Patricia Arquette in The Act

The Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres

The Cecil B. deMille Award: Tom Hanks