Goli Soda goes global: India’s marble-capped classic pops into the UK and Gulf supermarket chains, captures hearts

A hiss, a pop, and a fizz—India’s iconic Goli Soda once marked summer afternoons with a burst of sweetness and a marble lodged in the neck of the bottle. Decades later, the same nostalgic experience is being uncorked for global audiences, not from street carts, but supermarket shelves. Rebranded as Goli Pop Soda, the beloved drink is now staging an international comeback, thanks to a push by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Once a staple across Indian households, Goli Soda has re-emerged with a new identity — Goli Pop Soda — and is making strong inroads in international markets. Spearheaded by APEDA, this revival is part of a broader initiative to promote Indian heritage beverages globally.

The fizzy drink has already entered the USA, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries through trial shipments. In the Gulf region, a partnership with Fair Exports India has secured shelf space across Lulu Hypermarkets, one of the largest retail chains in the area. The response, APEDA noted, has been overwhelmingly positive.

In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has transcended its nostalgic roots to become a trendy beverage, resonating with consumers seeking traditional flavors in a modern avatar. It’s not just a soft drink — it’s cultural storytelling in a bottle.

To commemorate its international debut, a flag-off ceremony was held on 4th February 2025, organized by ABNN with APEDA’s support. The event symbolized more than a product launch — it marked India’s intent to lead with authenticity in the global beverage industry.

A major attraction is its packaging, which retains the signature pop opener, reviving the familiar fizzy burst that Indian consumers grew up with. This small detail has played a big role in its appeal abroad, marrying nostalgia with novelty.

APEDA also spotlighted Goli Pop Soda at the International Food & Drink Event (IFE) London 2025, held from 17th to 19th March. The platform allowed Indian entrepreneurs to engage with global buyers and showcase the breadth of India’s processed food offerings.

As Goli Pop Soda finds new fans around the world, it’s doing more than quenching thirst — it’s telling the story of India’s food heritage and proving that homegrown flavors can hold their own against multinational giants.