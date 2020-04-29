'Gone too soon': PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar mourn Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. The 53-year-old actor was battling neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. The Piku actor lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

Filmmaker Shooji Sircar who broke the news tweeted, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you...we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil...you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irrfan Khan salute". Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons-Babil and Ayan.

Soon, condolences started pouring with colleagues and fans mourning the actor's death.

Amitabh Bachchan, Khan's critically acclaimed film Piku's co-star, tweeted, "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan...this is most disturbing and sad news...An incredible talent...a gracious colleague... a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema...left us too soon...creating a huge vacuum...Prayers and days".

On Irrfan Khan's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that the actor will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. The prime minister tweeted, "Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace".

Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Irrfan Khan. One of India's most versatile actors and a true gem of a person, my thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

Actor Anupam Kher expressed grief through a video. Kher wrote, "Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being Irrfan Khan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that he had watched almost all films of Irrfan Khan. Tendulkar expressed his grief on Khan's death saying, "Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones".

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka wrote,"He was a natural versatile actor who could play the role of a Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster and straddled over Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium movies and TV. Why did the Madaari above decide that the Talvar have to fall on this gem of a human being it's a Puzzle ? RIP Irrfan Khan

Comedian Kiku Sharda wrote that he would miss Khan he wrote on Twitter, "It was an honour meeting him,knowing him, working with him, being around him and seeing how he does what he does so effortlessly. I wish I could have more of him, we could have more of him. Will miss Irrfan Khan sir , the man, the talent, the LEGEND. RIP".

It was an honour meeting him,knowing him, working with him, being around him and seeing how he does what he does so effortlessly. I wish I could have more of him, we could have more of him. Will miss #IrrfanKhan sir , the man, the talent, the LEGEND. RIP

Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble wrote, "Saddened to hear the passing away of Irrfan Khan. A wonderful actor. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends".

Preity G Zinta wrote, "So Sad to hear of the untimely death of Irrfan Khan, one of India's most talented and versatile actor. Gone to soon my friend. You will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May god give them strength during this difficult time. RIP Irrfan Khan".

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow also expressed grief saying, "Deeply sad to have lost Irrfan Khan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing".

Yash Raj Films also extended condolences, wrote, "A true gem and a phenomenal actor whose finest performances will be remembered, forever. Rest in peace Irrfan Khan".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "With the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, the Hindi film industry has lost a hardworking, versatile actor. Despite suffering from chronic cancer, Irfan accepted the fact positively and stood up enthusiastically while undergoing treatment".

, . , . - CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 29, 2020

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote on Twitter, "With the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan, we lost a versatile actor. Not just a hardworking actor but he was also a good cricketer but couldn't persue due to lack of funds. His TV and film presence is unparalleled and has been giving confidence and motivation to many".

Chetan Bhagat wrote, "India lost something today. A storehouse of talent, a self-made man, an inspiration for millions, fabulous actor and fighter until the end. Sad to hear about the loss of Irrfan Khan. God bless his soul".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace".

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said Khan's demise was a loss to the world of Hindi cinema. Koshyari wrote, "Irrfan Khan was a talented actor who was sensitive to the concerns of society. Known for his versatility, Irrfan Khan immortalized various roles in films and television serials with his passionate acting. His demise is a loss to the world of Hindi Cinema".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences: "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief".

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan also paid condolence to Irrfan Khan. Sharukh wrote, "My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives".

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives. " , , " Love u

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife and sons. RIP Irrfan".

Anushka Sharma, "With a heavy heart I post this tweet. A phenomenal actor, such an inspiration his performances have been for me. He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today.RIP Irrfan Khan. OM Shanti".

Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being Irrfan Khan. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent".

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "Shocked to learn about the demise of Irrfan Khan. A brilliant actor, his versatile and power-packed performances leaves behind a lasting imprint on fans and an extraordinary legacy in Indian cinema. May his soul rest in peace".

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote, "Sorry to hear about the untimely passing of Irrfan Khan. He was a truly talented & versatile actor, who helped India shine around the world. His presence will be missed on & off screen. My thoughts & prayers are with his friends & family".

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker wrote, "Too saddened to hear about the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors- Irrfan Khan! Your acting style was characteristically your own. And hence, immensely admirable and inspiring! I will surely miss your brilliance!! Prayers and Condolences to the family. Man bowing deeply".

Too saddened to hear about the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors- #IrrfanKhan ! Your acting style was characteristically your own. And hence, immensely admirable and inspiring! I will surely miss your brilliance!! Prayers and Condolences to the family.

Randeep Hooda called Khan's death a loss to cinema and craft. Hooda wrote, "Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft...may you rest in peace brother".

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor said the industry has lost one of the finest actor. Kapoor added, "Irrfan Khan you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family".

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal wrote about his favourite movies of Khan. Agarwal said, "Lunchbox, Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi. Some of my favorites. What an actor. Gone too soon! May God give his friends and family the strength through these difficult times".

Naveen Jindal wrote, "Shocked to hear that Irrfan Khan is no more. One of India's finest actors and a great human being gone too soon. Rest In Peace".

"You will live through you brilliant work in our hearts for foreve, you are irreplacebale dear friend...our conversations on spirituality, books, films...will remain with me as a treasure," actress Manisha Koirala wrote on Twitter.

John Abraham wrote that Khan will be missed.

Urmila Matondkar called Khan an actor beyond brilliance. She wrote, "My deepest condolences to his family, friends and all colleagues from the film industry as well...You will always be deeply missed, dearest Maqbool".

Raveen a Tandon, who worked with Khan in the film Aan: Men at Work, called him irreplaceable and fantastic co-star. She wrote, "A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence, and a beautiful human being, you are irreplaceable Irrfan Khan. We lost you too soon! Unbelievable".

Zilla Ghaziabad director Anand Kumar wrote, "Left too soon. What a talent. What a loss to the film industry. Extremely saddened with the loss of Irrfan Khan...He has been battling hard but this news is very hard to digest".

Irrfan Khan's last film was "Angrezi Medium", which hit the screens days before the lockdown was announced. Khan had worked in numerous Bollyood and Hollywood films. The actor earned a National Award for his powerful performance in "Paan Singh Tomar". He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011.