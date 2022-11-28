Good news! US opens up more appointment slots for visa applicants in B1/B2 category

The US Consulate in India announced new B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment slots for holiday and business travel to the country on Monday. Appointments for Indian citizens seeking to renew their US visas have been opened in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, according to the consulate.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in India said, "Looking for a B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment? Good news! We've opened a number of B1/B2 interview waiver appointments for the coming month in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Book now in time for holiday travel.”

Looking for a B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment? Good news! We've opened a number of B1/B2 interview waiver appointments for the coming month in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Book now in time for holiday travel. — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 28, 2022

According to the US State Department, visas under B1 and B2 are issued for "business visitors" and "tourists, vacationers, and pleasure" travellers, respectively.

According to a statement by the US Mission in India in September, the embassy had resumed processing regular in-person B1/B2 visa appointments. Additionally, it had previously stated that appointments for 2022 and 2023 "filled quickly" and that more would be added "as capacity allows."

According to The Indian Express report, the dropbox facility enables people who already have a visa for the US and are applying to have it renewed to forego the in-person interview procedure. Reportedly, there would be a shorter waiting period for visa renewal.