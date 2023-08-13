Google Doodle pays tribute to actress Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

To celebrate late Indian cinema icon Sridevi’s 60th birth anniversary, Google paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor with a creative doodle on Sunday. Sridevi started her glorious career in Indian cinema at the very young age of four and graced the cinema with a phenomenal talent for about four decades and worked in about three hundred movies.

Sridevi’s last appearance was in 2017 in the film Mom before passing away in February 2018.

Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee created the doodle, Google said.

On her birth anniversary (August 13) this year, along with the special doodle of the actress showing her in a dance pose with several flowers around her, Google also shared details about the actress's journey in the Indian cinema.

"She fell in love with movies as a child and started acting at four years old in the Tamil movie, Kandhan Karunai. Sridevi learned to speak multiple South Indian languages, which allowed her to break into India's other film industries," Google shared.

Google further added, "After playing the lead role in the action comedy ‘Himmatwala’, Sridevi established herself as a national icon and box-office attraction in Bollywood." Throughout the following decade, she gained further popularity with hits like 'Sadma' and 'Chaalbaaz,' securing her position as one of the few Bollywood actresses to headline blockbuster movies without a male actor in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The Indian government also honoured her with the Padma Shri. In 2017, Sridevi starred in the crime thriller “Mom” as a rage-filled and protective mother, earning her the National Film Award for best actress, said Google.

A Tweet from Google India on this occasion reads, "We've all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment. Paying tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle. Tell us your favourite Sridevi film in the replies!"

We've all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment 🥰



Paying a tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle 💕



Tell us your fav Sridevi film in the replies!

🔗 https://t.co/CIsKoj29iA. pic.twitter.com/v4iLFRUNXN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 12, 2023

"Sridevi forever made her mark on the film industry by charting new avenues for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema. She will be remembered as one of the greatest Indian actors of her time. Happy birthday, Sridevi!" Google added.

According to the Dubai administration, The renowned actress accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub after falling unconscious in February 2018.

Also watch: Historic banyan tree in Lahaina’s Front Street gets burnt down in Maui, Hawaii wildfires; Know about this 150-year-old tree whose ‘roots’ lie in India