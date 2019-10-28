Govardhan Puja 2019: Check out timing, importance

Govardhan Puja is the Hindu festival that falls on the forth lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calender month of Karthik.

On Govardhan Puja, food is served to lord Krishna. On this day, as the legend goes, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan hill to help people of Vrindavan from torrential rainfall. That's why, Govardhan puja is also known as 'Annakoot', which means 'Mountain of God'.

Govardhan Puja, always falls on the day after Diwali. In this festival devotees offer gratitude to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja date and time

Govardhan Puja muhurat: 3:26 pm to 5:40 pm

On Monday, Badli Padyam or Balipratipada is also celebrated. The festival represents the return of King Bali to earth. Bali was asura king who was follower of lord Vishnu.