Govt debunks fake news of providing alcohol pipeline for daily drinkers

The PIB factcheck post saying, "Chill guys, Don't get your hopes too high??", quashed the fake news and shared a meme with the notice.

The government's press wing has debunked fake news regarding a pipeline of alcohol being supplied for daily drinkers, saying "don't get your hopes high".

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) factcheck debunked a post that said a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of Rs 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office.

