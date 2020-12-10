Grandpa Mukesh Ambani is all smiles in this pic with grandson. See here

Mukesh Ambani has a new role to play - that of a grandfather. The business magnate appeared in a picture with his newborn grandson - baby boy of Shloka and Akash Ambani. The couple announced the birth of their first child on Thursday.

In the picture posted by Parimal Nathwani, Director at Reliance Industries and Rajya Sabha MP, Mukesh Ambani can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as he poses with his grandson.

"Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby," Nathwani wrote.

Akash and Shloka had tied the knot in 2019 after knowing each other for years. The couple had met at their alma mater Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai. Akash is the elder son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Arun Russell Mehta, MD of Rosy Blue.

