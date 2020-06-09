GSEB Class 10th result declared: Here's how to check GSEB SSC result on gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the result of Class 10th examination. Students who appeared on GSEB Class 10 exam 2020, can check results on gseb.org. Candidates can also check results on third party websites like examresults.net/gujarat and indiaresults.com.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students had taken the Gujarat Board's Class 10 exam. A total of 1,671 students have scored over 90 per cent marks. However, last year, 3,303 students had scored 90 per cent plus in the GSEB Class 10 exam. The pass percentage of GSEB Class 10 exam 2020 is 60.64 per cent.

Students who could not qualify the SSC exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. GSEBwill announce the dates of supplementary exam date after the coronavirus situation normalises in the state. In Gujarat Board, a student needs a minimum of Grade D to qualify. Students with Grade E1 or E2 will have to appear for GSEB supplementary exam.

How to check the GSEB SSC results:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GSEB SSC result 2020'

3. Submit your roll number and other login details

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Gujarat Board will provide the hardcopy of mark sheet after the schools reopen.

Earlier on May 17, the GSEB had released its class 12 science exam results. This year a total of 71.34 per cent students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam.Last year, the pass percentage was 71.90 per cent