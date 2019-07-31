GSEB declares Class 10th, 12th general stream supplementary results; here's how to check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the supplementary results for Class 10th and 12th general stream today. Students who appeared for the GSEB supplementary examination can check result at their respective schools as the result will not be available on the board's official website. Reportedly, 56.56 per cent students cleared the Class 12 general stream supplementary examination while only 10.06 per cent cleared Class 10 supplementary exam.

This year, a total of 64,814 students appeared for Gujarat 10th supplementary examination, of which only 6,063 passed the exam. Surat has performed the best, with 13.53 pass percentage in Class 10 supplementary exam. Aravalli district has performed the worst with only 3.98 per cent students passing the exam.

In the GSEB Class 12 general stream supplementary examination, nearly 80, 399 students appeared, of which only 45, 470 students cleared the exam.

Those who appeared for the exam can collect their marksheets from respective schools. Those who feel their answersheets have not been evaluated properly can also apply for re-evaluation of their answersheets by downloading an application form from gseb.org and submitting it to the GSEB office (situated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat) by August 7, 2019.