Paytm employee in Gurugram tests positive for coronavirus, firm closes offices

A Paytm employee in Gurugram, who returned from Italy, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised.

"One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy post a vacation has sadly been tested positive for Coronavirus," a company spokeperson said. "He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family."

"As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members get health tests done immediately. We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitized." the spokesperson also said. "However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual."