'Hamari company fraud nahi': Unsolicited crypto pitch on train draws ire and mockery

A viral video of a man aggressively pitching crypto schemes on a train has once again spotlighted a persistent issue in India’s public spaces—basic civic sense, or the lack thereof.

While social media is no stranger to bizarre tales from Indian trains, this particular clip struck a nerve. It captured not just the sheer volume of one man’s crypto evangelism but also the quiet frustration of passengers trapped in the unsolicited seminar.

The video, about a minute long, was posted on Reddit’s r/IndianRailways forum under the title “Scammer with zero civic sense.” The uploader, visibly annoyed, shared: “Dude’s running his shady ‘crypto empire’ at full blast. I literally heard him say ‘hamari company koi fraud company nahi hai, aap hazaaron mein nahi, lakhon mein kamaoge’ on another call.”

According to the post, the man’s booming phone calls not only disrupted the peace but also jolted fellow passengers awake. “Bro, if you have to scream that you’re not a fraud, you probably are. Imagine surviving off other people’s hard-earned money and still sleeping like a baby at night. Peak parasite energy,” the user wrote.

In the clip, the man can be heard passionately discussing crypto investments and recurring deposits. At one point, he declares:

“Kamane ke liye crypto mein aaye ho toh 6 mahine wait karna padega. Main tumko bol raha hoon, 6 mahine ke andar tumhare paise aayenge. Nahi wait karna toh baithe raho tum.”

The post sparked swift reactions from Redditors. Some expressed annoyance over the man's obliviousness: “These people never realise they are disturbing others. Even if you confront them, they’ll insist it’s your problem.”

Others turned to humor: “Uncle travelling in cheap public transport, eating vada pav and talking crypto.”

But many highlighted the broader takeaway — respect for shared spaces. As one user put it, “It’s not about crypto or scams — it’s about having the decency to keep your voice down.”