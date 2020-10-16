Happy Navratri 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Navratri is a grand and colourful festival celebrated in Hindu households and temples across India. Navratri will begin from October 17 and will last for nine days till Vijayadashami, a day when Maa Durga is said to have left the Earth and returned to heaven, according to legends.
Though 2020 has been unpredictable, the festival of Navratri symbolises 'good over evil' and this is one reason why this festival is celebrated amid much pomp and show across the country. The festival also symbolises Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon, Mahishasur, to free the planet of all evil. Mahishasur was granted the boon of immortality by Lord Brahma, with the rider that he could only be defeated by a woman.
During the nine-day duration of Navratri, nine avatars of Goddess Durga, also known as the Goddess of war, are worshipped and each day is associated with one of the Goddess' incarnations.
Navratri 2020 wishes, messages and quotes
