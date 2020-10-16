Happy Navratri 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Navratri is a grand and colourful festival celebrated in Hindu households and temples across India. Navratri will begin from October 17 and will last for nine days till Vijayadashami, a day when Maa Durga is said to have left the Earth and returned to heaven, according to legends.

Though 2020 has been unpredictable, the festival of Navratri symbolises 'good over evil' and this is one reason why this festival is celebrated amid much pomp and show across the country. The festival also symbolises Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon, Mahishasur, to free the planet of all evil. Mahishasur was granted the boon of immortality by Lord Brahma, with the rider that he could only be defeated by a woman.

During the nine-day duration of Navratri, nine avatars of Goddess Durga, also known as the Goddess of war, are worshipped and each day is associated with one of the Goddess' incarnations.

Navratri 2020 wishes, messages and quotes

May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives.

May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace,knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020!

May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family.