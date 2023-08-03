Haryana violence: Internet ban temporarily lifted to allow CET aspirants to download admit cards

scorecardresearch
The partial suspension relaxation will be in effect on Thursday, from 1 pm-4 pm

SUMMARY
  • The Haryana government partially lifted the mobile internet suspension in specific districts and areas
  • The decision came after a recommendation from ADGP/CID and facilitate candidates preparing for the CET/Screening test
  • The partial suspension relaxation will be in effect for today, August 3, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that it has partially lifted the mobile internet suspension in specific districts and areas of the state.

The partial suspension relaxation will be in effect for today, August 3, 2023, from 1 pm to 4 pm in the regions, including Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts, and the specified areas within Gurugram's Sub divisions Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar, said a notification issued by the Haryana’s Department of Home Affairs.

The suspension, initially set to last until August 5, 2023, had affected Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts, as well as the territorial jurisdiction of Sub divisions Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar within the Gurugram district, after violent clashes between two communities broke out in the Nuh on July 31.

The decision comes following a recommendation from ADGP/CID and with an aim to facilitate prospective candidates preparing for the CET/Screening test for Group C posts.

This temporary lift in mobile internet suspension is intended to allow candidates to download their admit cards and carry out other essential tasks related to the upcoming screening tests, said the notification.

All suspended services will be reinstated during this specific time frame, under the directive of T.V.S.N Prasad, the Chief Secretary of the Haryana Government's Home Department.

Violent clashes between two communities broke out in Haryana on Monday after a big mob started pelting stones on a convoy of 80 vehicles and motorcycles, carrying participants of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The Yatra was on its way towards a Shiv temple in Nalhar when the incident took place.

Published on: Aug 03, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
