'Have bomb in my bag': Akasa Air flight forced to land after threat claim by passenger

An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Delhi on Saturday was diverted to Mumbai after a passenger claimed to have a bomb in his bag. The passenger made the threat to a crew member about 40 minutes after the flight took off. The flight was carrying 185 passengers.

The crew immediately informed the captain, who decided to land the plane in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. The plane landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at around 12:40 AM. After the bomb scare was exposed as fake, the flight took off for Delhi at 6 a.m. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad was dispatched, and the passenger's bag was examined.

According to an official statement from Akasa Air, “Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 12.07 am on October 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off.”

“As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.42 am,” the statement by Akasa Air said.

“The CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control about the incident at around 2.30 am after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched. The BDDS team as well as police officers were also present there. But during the investigation the police did not find any suspicious object there,” the police official said.

The police officer also stated that the passenger's family on the flight notified him that he had taken a drug for chest trouble.

The passenger was brought to the hospital after landing in Mumbai due to chest issues.

After getting police approval, the flight took off from Mumbai airport at about 6 a.m. for Delhi.

The matter is being investigated further by Mumbai Police.

