Have you linked your PAN card with Aadhaar? Deadline ends today

Have you linked your Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) card? If not, please do it immediately as the deadline to link the biometric ID will end today, i.e, March 31.
As per the Income Tax Department, it is mandatory for taxpayers to link their PAN with 12-digit biometric ID in order to file Income Tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20.
If you fail to do so, there is a chance that your PAN will be deactivated. However, experts are divided on this issue. So far, there is no clarity on what will exactly happen to a taxpayer's PAN card if he or she fails to link it with Aadhaar before the deadline.
Extending for the fifth time, the Income Tax department in last July had increased the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar till the above mentioned period. Earlier the deadline was June 30, 2018, which was later revised to March 31, 2019.
The I-T Department had posted a reminder tweet about the deadline on March 20.
