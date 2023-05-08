'Lost his fingers to frostbite in Kargil war': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath takes inspiration from father-in-law who runs small grocery store

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share a picture with his father-in-law Shivaji Patil and also revealed how the 70-year-old taught him the teachings of a good life.

While sharing his father-in-law’s inspiring story, Kamath said that he took voluntary retirement from the Indian Army as Havaldar to start his own grocery shop in Karnataka’s Belgaum. "He was in the Indian Army and voluntarily retired as a havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War," Kamath tweeted with a picture clicked with Patil at his shop.

Being content is the only way to true freedom. A person who embodies this is my father-in-law, Shivaji Patil

He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/4svEqcQLy8 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 8, 2023

Speaking about his lifestyle, Kamath said, "He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house."

Kamath further added that his father-in-law never stops working despite knowing about the mammoth success of Kamath and his wife Seema. "When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25 percent margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 and selling them individually for Rs 250," Nithin Kamath wrote.

Zerodha CEO said that his father-in-law is a perfect example of how one should be content in life and that can only help in achieving true freedom. Kamath also added that he never saw his father-in-law complain for not having anything, "not even about losing his fingers in the war."

"Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling," Kamath added with a grinning emoticon.

" I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example," the billionaire, who has been focusing on improving his health said.

