Heeraben passes away: What PM Modi had said about his mother at her 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday morning at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Prime Minister Modi tweeted informing about her demise.

Recalling her 100th birthday that was celebrated on June 18 this year, the PM also added, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered -- work with intelligence and live life with purity."

Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 27. She breathed her last at around 3:40 am on Friday.

PM Modi's tribute to Heeraben Modi on her birthday

Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi was married to Damodardas Mulchand Modi who was a tea seller. In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog as she entered her 100th year.

"Mother – is not just any other word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions – love, patience, trust, and a lot more. Across the world, irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers," he said in his blog.

In the blog, he also called his mother "simple" and "extraordinary." He recalled the hardships faced by his mother early in her life and called the time "extremely difficult."

"Despite the onerous responsibilities and everyday struggles, mother held the entire family together with calm and fortitude," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled their "tiny house" in Vadnagar. "We used to call this one-room tenement with mud walls and clay tiles for a roof, our home. And all of us - my parents, my siblings and I, stayed in it. My father made a machaan from bamboo sticks and wooden planks to make it easier for mother to cook food. This structure was our kitchen. Mother used to climb on the machaan to cook, and the entire family would sit on it and eat together" he added.

PM Modi said that his mother never expected them to leave their studies and assist her with household chores, the blog said. The PM also mentioned that his mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement their meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn.

He recollected how his mother was a symbol of resilience. "During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that she’d use this water for the next few days," he added.

PM Narendra Modi also mentioned that his mother accompanied him on only two occasions in the past. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk completing the Ekta Yatra.

The second instance is when he first took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001.

He also mentioned that she has always been very aware of her duties as a citizen. "Right from the time elections began, she has voted in every election, from Panchayat to Parliament," the PM wrote.

