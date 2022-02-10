Hijab row: Karnataka to reopen schools for classes up to 10th std from Monday

Amid the ongoing 'hijab row' in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said schools in Karnataka for classes up to 10th standard will reopen from Monday, February 14. The Chief Minister added that schools for classes 12 and above as well as degree colleges will reopen later.

The announcement came hours after a three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High court, which was hearing the Hijab issue, asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

"The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sided," said Bommai to reporters.

"I appeal to everyone to work together and see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," he added.

Bommai also added that in the second stage, the government will take decision on reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation.

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit has noted that it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," CJ Awasthi said.

"We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he added.

The row had started in December when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi, Karnataka wearing Hijab.

In order to protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.

