Holi 2025 long weekend upcoming: From Mathura to Mecca, Indians are headed to these domestic, international cities- Full list

With Holi being celebrated on a Friday this year, Indian travellers are making the most of the long weekend by planning both domestic cultural getaways and quick international escapes. According to a report by Booking.com, there has been a surge in interest for destinations spanning from traditional Holi hubs like Vrindavan and Mathura to global hotspots such as Dubai and Tokyo.

Domestic getaways: Blending tradition with travel

Many travellers are choosing to immerse themselves in Holi celebrations at culturally significant locations. Udaipur, Mumbai, and Rishikesh are the top three most-searched domestic destinations, while festival-rich cities like Vrindavan, Mathura, Pushkar, Jaipur, Shantiniketan, and Hampi are also witnessing a sharp rise in interest. From temple rituals in Mathura to royal processions in Rajasthan, travellers are embracing regional traditions.

At the same time, serene escapes like Puducherry, Lonavala, and Ooty are attracting those looking to unwind. The demand highlights a growing preference for a mix of vibrant cultural experiences and peaceful retreats.

Top 10 most-searched domestic destinations (March 13-16, 2025):

Udaipur

Mumbai

Rishikesh

Jaipur

New Delhi

Varanasi

Vrindavan

Puducherry

Puri

Lonavala

Beyond borders: From luxe to leisure

For many, the long weekend is also an opportunity for a quick international trip. Short-haul destinations with easy visa access are seeing a spike in interest, with Dubai topping the list, followed by Singapore and Bangkok. Beach spots like Phuket and Abu Dhabi are also drawing travellers looking for a mix of relaxation and adventure.

Mecca, Kuala Lumpur, London, Tokyo, and Paris complete the top 10, showcasing a blend of urban exploration, luxury, and spiritual travel.

Top 10 most-searched international destinations (March 13-16, 2025):

Dubai

Singapore

Bangkok

Mecca

Phuket

Abu Dhabi

Kuala Lumpur

London

Tokyo

Paris

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com, said, “Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend with diverse domestic and international travel plans. From cultural celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura to leisure getaways in Dubai and Tokyo, Indians are blending cultural immersion and contemporary getaways. Booking.com remains committed to providing a seamless and hassle-free travel experience this festive period by providing a diverse range of accommodations, flights, attractions, and rental cars – all bookable on one platform.”