Holi weather forecast: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and 3 other states likely to witness rainfall, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Rajasthan and large parts of western and central India are expected to witness hail storms and thundershowers in the coming days, especially during Holi. However, Delhi is likely to see dry and sunny weather in Holi.



IMD said that the western himalayan region is expected to see an isolated to scattered snowfall or rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to witness moderate thunderstorms from March 4 to 8.



The weather office forecast that isolated light or moderate thunderstorms are also expected to happen over south Haryana on Saturday and over West Rajasthan till Sunday.



Thunderstorms and rainfall are also likely to happen over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till March 8.



Holi will be celebrated across the country on March 7 and 8. According to the weather forecast, Delhi is expected to have three degrees above normal of maximum temperature, which means Delhiites will have to celebrate holi amid strong sunlight and hot weather.



Delhi has already witnessed hotter days in the month of February and continues to do so even now. On Sunday, the national capital saw a maximum temperature of 31 degree celsius, which is four degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 16.3 degree Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.



"The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 62°E to the north of Latitude 20°N and an induced circulation over north Gujarat in lower levels. A fresh feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies likely to affect northwest, west and central India region from March 7," the weather office said in a statement.



IMD further said that the maximum temperature will be in between 32-33 degrees after Holi, from March 9 to 11 in Delhi, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 14 degrees. There is no chance of rainfall in Delhi till March 11.

