Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's film earns $ 1.29 mn in US, 304k in Australia

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's latest comedy film Housefull 4 has crossed $4 million in its first week at international box office market, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh.

Housefull 4 international box office collections:

USA, Canada--$ 1.29 million

UAE-- $ 1.26 million

UK-- $495,000

Australia: $ 304,000

New Zealand - Fiji: $ 200,000

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 has pulled in Rs 141.31 crore in the domestic box office market. The film's collection are still in double-digit. here's day-wise collections of Housefull 4 in India:

Day 1: Rs 19.08 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.81 crore

Day 3: Rs 15.33 crore

Day 4: Rs 34.56 crore

Day 5: Rs 24.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 16.35 crore

Day 7: Rs 13.14 crore

According to early estimates, on Day 8, Housefull 4 has earned nearly Rs 7- 8 crore. Housefull 4 was released on October 25, alongside two mid-range Hindi films -- Tushar Hiranandani's Saan Ki Aanakh and Mikhil Musale's Made In China. Although Housefull 4 has performed better than the other two films, it has been affected by the earnings of Tamil film Bigil, which has surpassed Housefull 4 in worldwide collection. While Bigil has scored a double century globally, Housefull 4's has pulled in Rs 198 crore so far.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the hit comedy franchise. Here is lifetime collections of other Housefull films:

Housefull (2010)-- Rs 72.24 crore

Housefull 2(2012)--Rs 111.79 crore

Housefull 3 (2016)--Rs 108.07 crore

Housefull 4 had initially gained the advantage of Diwali holidays but the film's shoddy screenplay and storyline have resulted in its decline. With Housefull 4's entry in the Rs 100-crore club, Akshay Kumar has proved his star power yet again. This is his fifth film in a row to touch Rs 100 crore mark. His last 4 films, Kesari, Mission Mangal, 2.0 and Gold, all made to the club.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Housefull 4' features an ensemble star cast that includes, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The Akshay Kumar film is a reincarnation comedy revolving around three couples.

