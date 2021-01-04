How does Co-WIN app for COVID-19 vaccination work?

The Union Health Ministry has developed an application which will be used to monitor real-time COVID-19 vaccine delivery. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bushan announced the Co-WIN app during a press conference. The Co-WIN will record the data of its users and enable them to register for vaccine administration.

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgment module and report module," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

"Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified," the Health Secretary added.

Here's how the app will work and how people can get themselves registered for the vaccine

Any person can download the Co-WIN app for free whenever it is made available. The app will record vaccine data. The app will reportedly be available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store soon. The Co-WIN app is an upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network).

People who are not frontline workers or healthcare professionals will be able to register themselves for the vaccine on the app through the 'Registration Module'. This will start whenever the app is made available to the general public.

A photo identity will be necessary for registration. The administration will be able to access the info provided by citizens using the 'Administrator Module'.

The administrators will then create 'sessions'. The respective vaccinators and mangers will receive the necessary notifications and alerts when this is done.

The 'vaccination module' of the Co-WIN app will verify the details provided by the beneficiary and will then update their vaccination status. The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will generate QR-based certificates and send SMS to beneficiaries after they have been administered the vaccine.

The 'report module' will maintain reports of the number of vaccine sessions that have been conducted and how many people have attended these sessions, how many dropped out.

