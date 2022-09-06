How to make payments through UPI on WhatsApp; 4-step guide

US-based tech giant Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp can also be used for sending and receiving payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apart from its usual features like sharing images, location, files and more.

National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) developed instant real-time payment system, UPI helps facilitate inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions. UPI is also considered one of the most convenient methods of making payments digitally as it is used by more than 20 million stores in the country to initiate a payment.

Here’s how one can set up payments on WhatsApp in a few simple steps:

Step 1: To add a bank account with UPI, one must have an active account with an Indian bank that supports it and the user’s bank account’s primary phone number must also match their WhatsApp account.

Once the above-mentioned requirements are fulfilled, open a chat window with the person you want to send money to and tap on the Payments option. Click on ‘Attach’ > ‘Payment’ and enter the amount you want to send in rupees.

Tap ‘Next’ > tap ‘Get Started’ and go through WhatsApp’s terms and privacy policy and accept to continue. From the list of banks that support WhatsApp’s payment platform, tap your bank’s name.

Tap ‘Verify via SMS’ > ‘Allow’. One doesn’t need to permit WhatsApp if you have already given it the ability to make and manage phone calls. Tap the bank account to send and receive payments with WhatsApp. Verify debit card details and click on ‘Verify Card’. You’ve added your bank account to WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now, you can send money to any contact. Open a chat with the contact you want to send money to. Tap the payments symbol ‘₹’. Enter the amount in rupee to send > tap Next > Send Payment.

Step 3: Verify the payment by entering UPI PIN. However, If you haven’t set up a UPI PIN yet, you’ll be asked to do so by verifying the last 6 digits of your debit card and the expiration date.

Step 4: Confirm the status of your payment. To know whether your payment was successful, all you need to do is check the status of your transfer in the chat or view past transactions in the payments settings.