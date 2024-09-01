'I hate people born in rich families': JEE aspirant's Reddit post stirs debate on wealth disparity

A Reddit user’s raw and angry rant about being born into a poor family has exploded online.

In a post that quickly went viral, he expressed deep resentment towards the wealthy, questioning why he had to struggle while others cruised through life with privilege.

"I hate people born in rich families," he wrote.

In his post, the user detailed the daily sight of his father, who works as a driver for a wealthy man, and how it fuels his bitterness. The contrast between his own hardships—like the struggle to afford a second-hand phone—and the lavish life of the rich man's son, who attends an elite school, left him feeling angry and defeated.

“Why did I have to be born to my poor parents?” he lamented, sharing his frustration about the disparities he sees and the toll it takes on his motivation, even as he prepares for the JEE exams. The user deleted the post soon after.

The post struck a chord, sparking a flood of reactions from other Reddit users.

Some sympathized, while others urged him to shift his perspective. One user painted a poignant contrast, writing, “Everyday a young boy wakes and sees your dad dressing up. This boy is an orphan, he works at a tea stall, does the dishes and gets beaten for small mistakes. He hates you for being richer.”

Another commenter urged the original poster to reconsider his outlook, stating, “Wrong attitude bro, you’ll just end up bitter in life.” A third echoed this sentiment, adding, “Hating other people will get you nowhere, you should instead try to strengthen your resolve to do better so that one day you can greet his kid as an equal.”

A particularly insightful response talked about the perils of comparison: “Comparison is a thief of joy. That person might be rich for you. You are rich for the child of the seasonal labourer who gets paid 400 rs a day. He might not get a chance to complete class 9. If you think I am exaggerating, welcome to the lives of the bottom 40%. You are pretty privileged because you know that you have to appear in JEE to get into IIT. For most 40% kid, the 500 rupees they have to pay for school is the most their parents can afford. Tldr: Stop blaming and crying for what you can not control. You can speak English, and it opens a whole wide world of opportunities. Accepting the fact that you are not at the bottom will help you a long way. Now, back to study. JEE aspirants don't lurk on Reddit.”