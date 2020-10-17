'I stand and applaud': Anand Mahindra on rickshaw driver's son who's first Indian to join UK's National Ballet School

Business mogul Anand Mahindra, who is known for being active on social media recently shared the story of Kamal Singh, the son of an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Vikaspuri, who made it to the English National Ballet School, UK. Kamal Singh is the first Indian dancer to get admission into the prestigious National Ballet School.

Mahindra tweeted, "A friend in the UK sent me this clipping... A Delhi e-rickshaw driver's son gets entry to the UK's most prestigious ballet school. In the middle of a global lockdown, we get to see a young man unlock his entire world and his future. I stand and applaud. "

Singh had arranged the necessary fees via crowdfunding with the help of fundraising platform Ketto and Bollywood celebrities like Hritik Roshan in mere 14 days. He established the crowdfunding effort after the offer letter stated the fees amounted to around $10,331 coupled with the costs of living in one of the poshest areas of London. Around 250 people donated 20,000 pounds or over $25,000 in the campaign.