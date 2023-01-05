'I won't spare..': Tihar officials file complaint against jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain for threatening them

AAP minister Satyendar Jain has been accused of threatening jail officials with dire consequences. The minister currently in Tihar jail is alleged to have given a stern warning to jail authorities saying that he wouldn't spare anyone - be it a serving or a retired official.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31 last year. The threatening complaint has come from the The AIG Prison (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail (SCJ-7), Tihar, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and Law Officer of Tihar Jail. They have complained to the DG Prisons that the jailed minister has been abusing and threatening them with dire consequences.

In their complaint filed on December 8, Assistant Jail Superintendent Jaidev and Deputy Jail Superintendent Praveen Kumar said that when they went to serve the show cause notice to Satyendar Jain, the minister said, "I know everything all this has been done by the Law Officer. Once I am out of jail, I will ask for the CCTV footage from him and won't spare SCJ-7 Rajesh Chaudhary. I will look after him and will teach him how a job is done. The entire matter is political. Once I am out of prison, all these government servants who have plotted against me, either serving or retired, won't be spared."

There were videos of Jain that had surfaced showing him getting a massage and other special facilities inside the jail. A CCTV footage was also released by the ED from Jain's prison cell in court.

The minister is accused of intimidating these officers and others as they tried to prevent him from availing special facilities including massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments that came to the fore recently.

Also read: 'Listening instead of lecturing': Kamal Haasan reveals why he celebrates Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Also read: Adani, Ambani bought everyone, but can never buy my brother: Priyanka Gandhi