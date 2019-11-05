IBPS announces over 1,000 jobs; check out application process, deadline

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) on Tuesday. The IBPS has released the vacancy for 1,163 vacancies for the job of Specialist Officer on its official website ibps.in.

According to the official notification, the application process will begin from November 6 and will end on November 26.

Post-wise vacancies:

IT Officer (Scale -I)Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Through IBPS SO recruitment, candidates will be selected for Specialist Officer with 17 nationalised banks, which are:

Andhra BankBank of India

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Corporation Bank

Indian Bank

Central Bank of India

Indian Overseas Bank

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Syndicate Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

United Bank of India

The exam will be held in two phases--Online preliminary and online main. Candidates who will qualify the online prelims, will have to appear for online main exam. Later, the shortlisted candidate will be called for a common interview in the last round.

Important dates:

On-line registration: Nov 6 to Nov 26

Nov 6 to Nov 26 Payment of application fees: Nov 6 to Nov 26

Nov 6 to Nov 26 Download of call letters for online examination (Prelim): Dec 29

Dec 29 Online examination (Prelim: Dec 28 and Dec 29 Result of online exam (Prelim): Jan 2020

Jan 2020 Download of call letter for online exam (Main): Jan 2020

Jan 2020 Online examination (Main): Jan 25

Jan 25 Declaration of result of online main examination: Feb 2020

It should be noted that these are the tentative dates of the events released by the IBPS.