IBPS RRB result for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I relased; check your score on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final allotment result of CRP preliminary examination for Officer Scale -I (PO) and Office Assistant (Clerk) Posts on its official website -- ibps.in. The Preliminary examination for Officer Scale Post 1 was conducted on August 11 and 12, while the prelim exams for Office Assistant post was conducted on August 19, 25 and September 1, last year. The main examination was held on September 30, 2018, for Officer Sacle I, II Aand III and for Assistant Post, the mains were held on October 7, 2018.

How to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and Office Assistant Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on IBPS CRP RRBs VII recruitment result link on home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on relevant link to check result. Either RRB Office Assistant or RRB Oficer Sacle I.

Step 5: Enter your roll number, password and captcha code.

Step 6: Click on submit button. Your result will displayed on screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

About IBPS:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body. It is created to render assistance to organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement. IBPS is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust, 1950.

