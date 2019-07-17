ICAR result 2019 to be announced today on ntaicar.nic.in; here's how to check score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may release the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admissions or ICAR AIEEA by 5 pm today, suggest media reports. The NTA had conducted the ICAR AIEEA exam across 796 centres in India for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) & PhD courses in agricultural universities on July 1. The entrance exam will determine candidates' eligibility for scholarships and research fellowship in various institutions affiliated to the ICAR. The ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be declared on the official websites of NTA -- ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

ICAR Result 2019: How to check

Step 1- Open the official website nta.ac.in or ntaicar.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link for ICAR Result link, on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your registration number and password to view the result

Step4- Download it and take a print out for future reference

ICAR AIEEA Final Answer Key 2019: How To Download

Step 1-Visit the official website of NTA?ICAR at ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2-On the left panel, click on the link provided for ICAR final answer key.

Step 3-A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step 4-Scroll down till you reach the page with your concerned subject

The ICAR AIEEA examination is conducted by the ICAR for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 75 agricultural universities of the country. A total of 15,000 graduates, 11,000 postgraduate and 2,500 PhD seats are filled through this exam each year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Indian government agency approved by the Union Council of Ministers and was established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.