Iconic chalet from Netflix series 'Sex Education' up for sale, priced at 1.5 mn pounds

The dreamy chalet-style riverside house featured in the hit Netflix show 'Sex Education' as the home of lead character ‘Otis’ played by Asa Butterfield, and his sex therapist mother, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson, is up for grabs at a whopping price of 1.5 million pounds.

The house is located in Symonds Yat near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, and was listed online on Thursday, September 28, reported BBC. Knight Frank is selling the iconic home in Bristol, and it is situated on the banks of the river Wye. The house consists of five beautiful bedrooms and three bathrooms divided among the three floors.

This house is also loaded with a custom-painted wood kitchen, a conservatory, a stone pizza oven, a lawn, an orchard, a summer house and a Swedish hot bath.

''After 21 years of ownership, we've decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale. Such a privilege to have been the custodian of this wonderful property,'' a post on the Chalet's Instagram reads.

"Under the current ownership, the property has featured in many location shoots, including the Channel 4 series, Extraordinary Escapes and globally acclaimed Netflix series Sex Education. The setting of The Chalet is quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge from its completely hidden and wooded position,” reads the description for the property.

''There is also pedestrian access from its grounds down to the River Wye. The property is approached over a very long in-and-out drive through woodland. There are breathtaking views over the Wye River to the south and north from the interior and from the strategically built decked external balcony terraces,'' it added.

The Norwegian-style chalet was constructed in 1912 with a salmon fishing lodge in mind. When it was initially displayed in London at the Ideal Homes exhibition that same year, the then-owner saw it and bought it. After the present owner purchased it in 2002, it underwent a complete renovation.

James Toogood, office head at Knight Frank Bristol, told BBC, "The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home, with exceptional views of the River Wye in a beautiful, private, woodland setting."

This luxurious property has been a host for many shoots and not just Sex Education.

Also Read: Why Mahatma Gandhi never got the Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated 12 times