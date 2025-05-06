'If I’d learned Hindi, I’d be worth ₹1 lakh crore': Aircel founder’s coldest self-review yet

In a brutally honest moment during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Aircel founder C Sivasankaran didn’t blame luck, rivals, or regulators for the wealth he never made. He blamed language—and location.

“If I had learned Hindi, I would have attracted all 140 crore Indians,” he said, adding, “And if I had moved to Delhi or Bombay when I was younger… I would have definitely made ₹1 lakh crore.”

It’s a staggering claim coming from a man who once stood at the pinnacle of India’s telecom revolution, competing with titans like BSNL and Bharti Airtel. But for Sivasankaran, better Hindi—not better deals—was the one move that could have changed everything. The self-made tycoon, who started at 24 by fabricating power equipment and taking on giants like BHEL, reflected on how geography and language left him isolated from India's power corridors.

His regret isn’t wrapped in bitterness but in clarity. “I don't want to take loans. I attract money,” he told Allahbadia. “At 68, I’ve never borrowed ₹100 in personal capacity.” Yet, despite his entrepreneurial instincts, his biggest deals slipped through—not for lack of vision, but possibly for lack of connection.

Though he’s now battling bankruptcy, fraud investigations, and travel restrictions due to serious legal charges, including loan defaults and alleged money laundering, Siva hasn’t lost his appetite for resurgence. He’s launched new ventures, including a smart home business in Chennai, and claims India’s regulatory climate is finally moving in the right direction.

But it’s that one sharp admission—that missing out on a language cost him a fortune—that cuts through the noise. In a country where regional entrepreneurs often hit a glass ceiling of influence and expansion, Sivasankaran’s reflection isn’t just personal—it’s a warning.

“I made two mistakes,” he said. “Not learning Hindi. And not moving to Delhi or Bombay. That’s it.”

And sometimes, that’s all it takes to miss ₹1 lakh crore.