'IIT entrance is the toughest exam,' says student who has cleared MIT

Pune's Chirag Falor, who scored 100 percentile and bagged 12th rank in this year's JEE Mains results, believes IIT entrance exam is the toughest between the JEE Mains and the entrance conducted by the US-based prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT is the world's renowned university when it comes to cutting edge research and advanced study techniques.

"I have been preparing for the IIT entrance exams for four years and, therefore, wanted to appear for it. I can surely say that the IIT entrance is the toughest entrance exam," said Falor, reported Indian Express.

He also said that parameters for both the exams, however, are fairly different: MIT focuses on individual personalities and their ability to leverage from opportunities made available to them and IIT requires lengthy preparations.

Falor scored 99.9897 percentile in JEE Mains held in January. He appeared again this month -- since the exam was held again due to COVID-19 situation in India -- and scored 100 percentile.

However, Falor has chosen MIT over IIT, and is attending classes online since he's yet to get visa from the United States. Interestingly, his classes at MIT ends about 3am in morning as Indian Standard Time.

Falor is now preparing for JEE Advanced that'll be held on September 27. The astrophysics enthusiast has also represented India in various international Olympiads.

Falor's sharp mind also caught PM Modi's attention this year. Calling him a "friend", the PM said: "Meet my friend Chirag Falor, a Bal Puraskar awardee. Winner of national and international math and science competitions, he represented India in the International Olympiad Award on Astronomy and Astrophysics. Chirag has a bright future ahead and I wish him success." He had scored 98.4 per cent marks in CBSE boards in Class 12. Chirag also has a younger sister who is in Class 7.

