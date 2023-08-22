IMD issues 'orange' alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 22-24. This has further put the two states on alert due to the widespread destruction caused by incessant rainfall over the last few days.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand rose to 88 on Saturday with the recovery of another body from the debris of a collapsed temple in Shimla.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during August 21-24; over Himachal Pradesh on August 23 and 24 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and 23, 2023," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The Met has also warned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26. Heavy rain can result in landslides, flash floods and increased water levels in rivers and drains, besides causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has also predicted heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 24 and 25; and over Bihar till August 25. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 22 and 23, 2023, it said.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 21st–25th and over Arunachal Pradesh during 23rd-25th August, 2023," the IMD said on Monday.

As for South India, IMD said light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Tamil Nadu on August 22, 2023.

It is to be noted that the Centre on Sunday approved the release of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund as advance assistance to Himachal Pradesh to help the rain-battered state undertake relief measures for affected people.

Twenty teams of the National Disaster Response Force, nine columns of the Indian Army and three helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been deployed in Himachal Pradesh for rescue and relief.