IMD issues warning for thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR; check details here

Citizens residing in Delhi-NCR were greeted by light rainfall early in the morning on Thursday, a stark contrast to the oppressive dust storms the region was facing the two days prior. Grey, cloudy skies and a strong wind accompanied the drizzle.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Twitter that Delhi, NCR and other regions would be susceptible to thunderstorms, with light rainfall and gusty winds on Thursday.

“Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of *NCR* ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana),” the department said.

The IMD conveyed information on the expected impact as a result of the weather. It also issued advisory and suggested actions to deal with the same.

The IMD expects increased traffic and slippery roads to be a potential hazard. As a result of the rain and winds, routine outdoor ventures are also expected to be affected. The department also expects damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops. All vulnerable structures in the affected zones are susceptible to potential damage. Kutcha houses, walls and huts are also vulnerable.

The IMD has advised citizens to close their doors, windows and stay indoors. It has advised avoiding travel, but if one must, follow traffic advisories.

The department has also cautioned against taking shelters under trees, as well as lying on or leaning against concrete surfaces. Keep the electrical devices unplugged and turn off all electrical appliances. Staying away from surfaces with high electrical conductivity has also been advised, in addition to avoiding water bodies.

In addition to advisories for the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD has also predicted heavy rainfalls in parts of Northeast and Eastern India over the next 5 days. This also includes rainfall and hailstorm in Gangetic and Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur till May 21.

On Tuesday, Delhi was swept over by strong winds that unsettled the surface dust and produced a dust storm, severely hampering visibility in the region.