IMD predicts cold waves likely to abate in these states from Jan 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to subside from January 19. It said two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on 18 and 20 January. "As a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from 19 January," the weather department said.

Several states like Rajasthan, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi have witnessed numbing colds in the last few weeks. On Monday, Delhi's mercury plunged to below 2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of this season. In the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures were in the range of 1-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan.



The weather department in its latest bulletin said no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the plains of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh till 18th January morning and gradual rise by 4-6 degrees from 19th-21st January and no significant change from 22nd to 24th January.

Gradual rise by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures is very likely over Gujarat state till 20th and no significant change thereafter. "No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during next 4-5 days," the bulletin said.



Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue to affect some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are also expected to see cold waves on 18th and 19th January.



Also, isolated ground frost conditions are predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 18 Jan, over Bihar from 16-19, and over Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura till 20.