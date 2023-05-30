IMD predicts hailstorms, rainfall in parts of Rajasthan; no heatwave in India likely in next 5 days 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 30 and 31 for parts of Rajasthan. Besides this, the weather department also issued an orange alert for districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Ajmer, where thunderstorms and thundersquall with speed of 50-60 kmph are likely, Met department official told news agency PTI.

The Met department predicted hailstorms, thundersquall, gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph, and heavy rainfall in parts of north Rajasthan on May 30. Not only this, the Met department also predicted hailstorms over Uttarakhand on May 30-31.

The weather watchdog also predicted light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 kmph going up to 60 kmph) over northwest India till May 31, with a peak on May 30th and gradual reduction from June 1.

The Met department further said that the country is unlikely to witness any heatwave during the next five days due to the rain showers in parts of Rajasthan. The average temperature in Delhi on Monday was 5 degrees below average. Maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for next 5 days in Rajasthan, Jammu, Kashmir, other states

Northwest India

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) very likely in northwest India till May 31 with a gradual reduction from June 1 Hailstorm predicted over isolated places in north Rajasthan, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on May 30 and over Uttarakhand on May 30-31 Thundersquall/gusty wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on May 30 and in Uttarakhand on May 31 Heavy rainfall very likely over isolated pockets in north Rajasthan on May 29, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on May 31

Central India

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and reduction thereafter Thundersquall/gusty wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on May 29

South India

Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on May 29, Kerala on May 29 and 30, south interior Karnataka on May 30 and 31, and coastal Karnataka on May 31

