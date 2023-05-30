IMD predicts hailstorms, rainfall in parts of Rajasthan; no heatwave in India likely in next 5 days 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 30 and 31 for parts of Rajasthan. Besides this, the weather department also issued an orange alert for districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Ajmer, where thunderstorms and thundersquall with speed of 50-60 kmph are likely, Met department official told news agency PTI.
The Met department predicted hailstorms, thundersquall, gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph, and heavy rainfall in parts of north Rajasthan on May 30. Not only this, the Met department also predicted hailstorms over Uttarakhand on May 30-31.
The weather watchdog also predicted light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 kmph going up to 60 kmph) over northwest India till May 31, with a peak on May 30th and gradual reduction from June 1.
The Met department further said that the country is unlikely to witness any heatwave during the next five days due to the rain showers in parts of Rajasthan. The average temperature in Delhi on Monday was 5 degrees below average. Maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.
Weather forecast for next 5 days in Rajasthan, Jammu, Kashmir, other states
Northwest India
Central India
South India
