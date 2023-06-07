'Imperfect democracies': Top Biden official lauds India's relationship with US ahead of PM Modi's visit

An official from the Joe Biden administration, Kurt Campbell, said on Tuesday that he hoped PM Modi’s official state visit to the US would “consecrate” the relationship between the two countries. He called the relationship the most important for the US in the world.

Campbell told the Hudson Institute think tank that India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just strategically, Reuters reported.

"Many business groups, investment groups, are looking at India as part of a strategy to diversify globally new supply chains, new investment opportunities," Campbell said.

"I think the hope will be to open up venues and activities for more investment," he added.

Noticing an increasing demand among U.S. universities to train more engineers, Campbell expressed the country’s willingness to answer the demand and open up opportunities in the process for Indians.

Pointing towards the jabs directed at the governance in both nations, Campbell called the two countries “imperfect democracies”, stating that the “concerns” would be discussed and that the two countries had developed "a degree of trust and confidence" that did not exist a decade ago.

"Our goal will be to seek to build on that," Campbell said.

"My hope is that this visit basically consecrates the U.S.- India relationship as the most important bilateral relationship with the United States on the global stage, and that we effectively make it into sort of escape velocity," he added.

Despite India’s relationship and reliance on Russia and Modi’s track record of human rights, the U.S. views India as a vital partner in its effort to push back against China’s global expansion.