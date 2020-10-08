India is unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the annual Invest India Conference in Canada, hard sold his government's latest agriculture, labour reforms and said India is one of the most attractive centres of investments as there are opportunities for everyone.

The conference is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada.

The prime minister, during the virtual conference, said that the government has implemented reforms in key sectors of education, agriculture and labour to improve the participation of the private sector.

He said, "If you are looking to partner in the field of education, the place to be is India. If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India."

With its vibrant democracy, political stability and business-friendly policies, India offers an unparalleled investment destination for foreign investors, said Modi.

Stressing that "the India story is strong today and stronger tomorrow", PM Modi said, "We are proactively monetising assets across sectors - airports, railways, highways, power transmission lines." He further added that the FDI regime has been very well liberalised and the country has created a friendly tax regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds.

Modi, while referring to COVID-19 pandemic, said, "India has adopted a unique approach posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have given relief and stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses. We have also used this opportunity to undertake structural reforms. These reforms ensure more productivity and prosperity."

Modi reiterated that India is ready to help the world with COVID-19 vaccine production and storage. He further added that India, which is playing the role of pharmacy to the world, has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far.