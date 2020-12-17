India may have missed 90 infections for every detected COVID-19 case

India might have missed out on about 90 infections for every detected case of coronavirus until November, a latest study has revealed.

The study added that Delhi and Kerala had missed about 25 infections for every case. However, other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would have missed about 300 infections for every COVID-19 confirmed case.

The study, conducted by members of a panel formed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), was done through a mathematical model, which predicted that about 60 per cent of India's population have been infected from COVID-19 and have developed antibodies.

The committee has used the number of positive tests on a given day to arrive at an estimate of the actual number of infections in the population. This is the same committee that developed the India-specific supermodel that predicted that the pandemic will come under control by February 2021 in the country.

Manindra Agrawal, a member of the committee and a professor at IIT Kanpur, told the channel that most states were missing infections in the 70-120 range.

"We have been doing state-wise analysis and currently that shows that till about mid-November, Delhi and Kerala missed about 25 infections for every case. The number is about 300 for every case in UP and Bihar. Most states are in the 70-120 range," Agrawal said.

He added that "missed" implied an attempt was made and it was missed. Globally, the committee revealed that countries like Italy and the UK had missed about 10-15 infections for every case.

Apart from Agrawal, the DST committee included professor M. Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad, Dr Gagandeep Kang of CMC Vellore, professor Biman Bagchi of Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, professors Arup Bose and Sankar Paul of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and Lt Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar from the Ministry of Defence.

