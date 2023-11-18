‘India should win...’: Astrologer’s prediction on World Cup final against Australia

India and Australia are all set to compete in the grand finale of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Astrologer Sumit Bajaj, who gained fame for his accurate predictions throughout the World Cup, took to social media to express his prediction for the India vs. Australia final.

“Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken!” he wrote on X.

Rohit Sharma led India should win the Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023.



This would be the toughest match India would be playing in this World Cup & Pat Cummins may have to regret a decision taken !#INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #INDvsAUSfinal — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) November 18, 2023

Sumit Bajaj's forecasts have expanded beyond match outcomes to include individual player performances. Notably, he correctly predicted Rohit Sharma's influential innings, anticipating a score of more than 75.

Bajaj's predictions also included Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was predicted to have a less-than-stellar day with the bat, a prediction that came true when Kohli was dismissed after scoring 16 runs. The astrologer's continuous accuracy in all parts of the game has helped to establish his global following.

Interestingly, the astrologer correctly predicted the outcome of many matches throughout the World Cup, including the semifinal match between India and New Zealand.

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj had earlier predicted that Kohli would break Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most ODI centuries in the 2023 World Cup and it turned out to be true as Kohli scored 51st century against New Zealand in the semi-final.

His dedication and accuracy earned him the moniker "Nostradamus of India." Bajaj's recent correct predictions for World Cup matches, particularly India vs. Pakistan, have increased his visibility.

Also Read: IND vs AUS World Cup final likely to be played on same pitch as IND vs PAK match; 315 in 1st innings good score, says curator