India-Sri Lanka Test: 100% crowd allowed for second match in Bengaluru

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting on Saturday, could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets. "KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022.

"Considering the high number of volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day has been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, 50 percent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Also Read: SEBI conducts searches in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and MP over market misconduct

Also Read: Election results 2022: PM Modi says 'victory 4' by NDA workers after big win