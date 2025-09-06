India Today Group’s MO unveils Gen Z’s boldest podcast – Secret Lives of Teenagers: Swiggy comes on board as presenting partner

MO (India Today Group’s GenZ brand) today launched a disruptive new Insta First series, Secret Lives of Teenagers (SLOT) — placing Gen Z on the centrestage and letting them speak for themselves.

Presented by Swiggy, the six-part series brings together a group of dynamic, expressive teenagers — many studying at some of the world’s leading universities — to get real about the subjects that define their generation. From identity and ambition to mental health, rebellion, love, and life online, nothing was off the table.

Raw, hilarious, and deeply personal, Secret Lives of Teenagers offers an unfiltered window into how young people today are navigating the trickiest questions of growing up in a hyper-connected world.

For marketers, parents, educators, and brands, SLOT provides rare cultural insights into Gen Z’s values. For teens, it is an amplifier of their own voices — finally heard, honest and authentic.

The series was created under MO, India Today Group’s Instagram-first youth brand, designed to speak the internet’s language through podcasts, reels, memes, and behind-the-scenes content. With SLOT, MO strengthened its position as a cultural playground for India’s most influential generation.

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor in Chief, India Today Group said, “With SLOT, we’ve created a space that’s raw, real, and completely GenZ — no filters, no borrowed narratives. Digital-first brand MO and series SLOT brings out the spontaneity of social storytelling. It doubles up as a resource for anyone who wants to understand GenZ India."

At the close of every episode, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, will share his perspective on the “Gen Z vibe” for CMOs. Talking about the same, he adds “Gen Z have rewritten the rules of how we eat, shop, and live online. They don’t follow trends, they set them. Secret Lives of Teenagers is a front-row seat to their world — full of raw honesty, humour, and bold perspectives. For any brand or parent trying to understand Gen Z, this is where you should start.”