India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: 7 things you need to know about the pink ball match

Team India is all set to play their first-ever day-night Test match on November 22. They will be up against Bangladesh in Kolkata, West Bengal. However, unlike the traditional Test matches, in which the game starts at 9.30 AM in the country, the play will start at 1 PM, afternoon. This will be the 12th pink-ball game in the history of cricket.

India, number one Test team in the world, will be the ninth nation to play a five-day Test match under lights. International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket's governing body, had given green lights to day-night Tests in 2012 but it took around three years for the first pink-ball match to take place.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the upcoming pink-ball match:

In 2018, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had turned down an offer to play a day-night Test match in Australia.

The first-ever day-night Test match was played in November 2015, between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. Australia won that match by 3 wickets.

So far, 11 day-night Tests matches have been held and Australia is the most dominant cricket team with a record of 5 wins in 5 matches.

Both India and Bangladesh will play their first-ever day-night Test match at the oldest cricket stadium in the country, Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Army paratroopers will fly and hand over a pink ball each to the captains, Virat Kohli and Mominul Haque before the toss at the Eden Gardens stadium.

Tinku and Pinku are the official mascots of India vs Bangladesh Day-night Test cricket match.

The Shahid Minar and some other Kolkata Municipal Corporation parks will be illuminated with pink lights from November 20.

