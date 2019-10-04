Indian Air Force releases promotional video of Balakot airstrike featuring fighter jets, missiles, radars

The Indian Air Force has released a promotional video, which features the story of airstrikes India conducted in Pakistan's Balakot region after the Pulwama attack in March. The video, released by Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Indian Air Force Day, features IAF personnel on-board fighter jets, dropping missiles and radars zooming in on targets. The video talks about the Indian Air Force's heroic acts during the Balakot strikes and aerial engagements with Pakistani Air Force after the Indian airstrikes on the Pakistani soil.

"Air Force has achieved many important milestones in the last year including 26th February when we successfully targeted terror camps in Balakot," Bhadauria on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day. The video shows the video with a voiceover, saying the "Indian Air Force had formed a complex plan to avenge the attack on the CRPF jawans in Pumwana, which gave birth to the Balakot airstrike mission. The India Air Force braves turned several terror camps in Balakot into smithereens in just a few minutes and took revenge of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack".

#WATCH Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. pic.twitter.com/GBRWwWe6sJ ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019 The voiceover says the "next day the enemy planned an attack on the Indian soil but the Air Force braves forced them to retreat even before entering India". "Determination, dutifulness, discipline, empathy and kindness are the foundation of the organisation," says the promotional video. The video also shows a dogfight. Meanwhile, the IAF chief said the Air Force was ready to meet any kind challenge. Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria: Air Force has achieved many important milestones in the last one year including 26th February when we successfully targeted terror camps in Balakot pic.twitter.com/c8uB1ybXFz ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

"The IAF is prepared to meet any contingency and does not rest on past laurels," Bhadauria said, adding that Pakistan had lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes. Bhadauria also said the acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems from Russian would greatly enhance IAF's operational capabilities.

Edited by Manoj Sharma