‘Indian Pati League': Anonymous woman's note to seek help to choose husband among 14 potential suitors goes viral

An anonymous confession from a 29-year-old woman seeking online help to choose among 14 potential suitors sparked conversations around state of Indian matrimony in the current times. In her confession, she shared the age, employers, annual salaries, and locations of the candidates.

The screenshot of the woman's dilemma quickly spread across various social media platforms, accompanied by the caption, "Most of the girls on Twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once." The post gained significant attention, accumulating over 1.2 million views.

Most of the girls on twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once pic.twitter.com/1fRaGzVxwm — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) July 17, 2023

The woman, a 29-year-old B.Com graduate, currently unemployed, expressed her confusion in choosing a partner and sought advice from the online community. Notably, she mentioned that one of the candidates is "bald" and highlighted another's height being 5'5" even though he earns Rs 45 lakh at BCG.

The viral tweet sparked a series of humorous and critical reactions from users. Some empathised with the candidates, with one user expressing concern for the man affiliated with BCG, a renowned consulting firm, who might be chosen in this peculiar "Swayamvar" and compelled to spend his life with the woman. Others compared the situation to traditional arranged marriages and highlighted the uneven power dynamics between genders in such scenarios.

One user wrote, “Welcome to IPL - Indian Pati League”.

She has 14 matches, 1 will win



On paper, Bangalore has the brightest chances



People on Twitter have lots of theories



Many brands are involved



Welcome to IPL - Indian Pati League pic.twitter.com/Kkob3a0wiE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 18, 2023

Critics of the woman's approach argued that men in arranged marriages have more options than an unemployed woman and questioned her right to choose based on salary when she herself is not currently working.

The discussion also touched upon the perception of arranged marriages as a transactional experience, emphasising the need for prenuptial agreements to protect the interests of both parties.

“This is exactly what use to happen to women earlier. They were judged by their kitchen and other skills. They were even asked to walk. Now it’s happening with us in context of our ROLES. It was wrong back then and it is wrong now as well. We, as society, can never do something in right way,” said CA Nitin Kaushik while replying to a post on Twitter.

This is exactly what use to happen to women earlier. They were judged by their kitchen and other skills. They were even asked to walk. Now, it's happening with us in context of our ROLES. It was wrong back then and it is wrong now as well. We, as a society, can never do something… — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) July 18, 2023

One user criticising the anonymous lady said, “Only goal in life now is to fall in love with someone so that I don’t get judged by a 29 year old, bcom like this”.

only goal in life now is to fall in love with someone so that I don't get judged by a 29 YO bcom like this pic.twitter.com/kLRakIu71h July 17, 2023

"Imagine being a guy getting through IITs, IIMs, Top corporate companies, earning crazy only to get rejected by an unemployed B. Com graduate," quipped another Twitter user.

Imagine being a guy getting through IITs, IIMs, Top corporate companies, earning crazy only to get rejected by an unemployed B. Com graduate😂 — Rishikesh Taksale (@rishilectual) July 18, 2023

Some Twitter users said the girl is likely to reject guys working at startups like Byju's, Flipkart, Unacademy because of the worsening macroeconomic conditions while some lamented that not a single guy among the 14 prospective candidates has a government job.

Kya fayeda sarkari naukari to kisi ki nhi — shankar yadav (@Shankaryadav006) July 18, 2023

Amidst the viral memes and commentary, the woman's anonymous quest for a life partner has ignited a broader conversation about the complexities and challenges associated with arranged marriages, regardless of gender.

