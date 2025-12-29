‘Indians can’t be stranded in India’: Nikki Haley’s son on H-1B uncertainty, calls for total ban

Hundreds of Indian H-1B visa holders remain stranded in India amid prolonged delays in US visa stamping, even as the issue draws sharp political commentary in the United States.

Nalin Haley, son of former US ambassador to the UN and Republican leader Nikki Haley, has weighed in on the controversy, calling for a complete ban on the H-1B visa programme. In a post on X, he wrote, “Delaying visas is good but not good enough. We need a complete H-1B visa ban.”

Haley also mocked critics of the visa delays, claiming they argue that “Indians can’t be ‘stranded’ in India.” He further alleged that the Indian government raised the issue with Washington primarily because “they want their remittance money.”

The remarks come as hundreds of Indian professionals face uncertainty after travelling to India for visa stamping and finding their appointments postponed by several months. Many had returned after the US administration made it mandatory for H-1B holders to complete visa stamping in their country of origin before re-entering the US.

According to reports, several applicants who had secured stamping appointments for January were informed that their slots had been pushed to 2026, beginning March–April. Without a fresh visa stamp, these workers are barred from returning to the US, leaving them unable to resume their jobs. There is also confusion over whether employers will permit them to work remotely from India during the extended wait.

In some cases, Indian nationals holding previously valid H-1B visas said they travelled home for holidays only to discover that their visas had been revoked. Officials reportedly informed them that re-entry into the US would not be allowed without obtaining a new stamp, potentially forcing them to remain in India for at least six months.

Delays have been further compounded since December 15, when H-1B and H-4 (dependent) applicants became subject to social media vetting as part of enhanced scrutiny measures.

Meanwhile, calls for a complete overhaul of the H-1B system have grown louder among MAGA-aligned activists. The administration has proposed replacing the existing random lottery system with a wage-based selection model, under which higher-paid applicants would receive priority.

In the past, Haley has tied his opposition to the H-1B programme to concerns about young Americans being priced out of jobs and housing. Speaking on Fox News earlier, he said recent graduates are struggling to find employment and are competing with “foreign workers who are willing to work half their salary and AI,” arguing that the American dream is becoming increasingly out of reach for younger generations.