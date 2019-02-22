Intelligence Bureau IB Recruitment 2019: Application invited for 318 ASO, ACIO and other post

Intelligence Bureau has released an official notification inviting eligible applications for Intelligence Officer, Deputy Director and other posts. The IB has invited applications for a total of 318 posts for Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other posts. The candidates are informed that they can apply within 60 days, till April 17, 2019, from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. The maximum age limit is 56 years and the job location is distributed all over the country. Candidates who want to opt for these jobs can apply offline for the post.

Steps for applying for the available posts are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official site mha.gov.in

Step 2: In the home page, there is a navigation link regarding the recruitment

Step 3: Click on the recruitment link to get into recruitment page to find the perspective notification link

Step 4: Read up the notification to understand the eligibility criteria

Step 5: Download the application and fill the same with all the required fields

Step 6: Submit the application online before the last date.

Candidates having an engineering degree (bachelors) in various streams, graduation degree in any subject, master degree in physics, master degree in statistics, accounts or 12th pass with relevant experience can apply for the posts.

The following ranks are available in Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs on absorption/deputation, (including short term contract basis). The educational qualifications, experience and other eligibility conditions for the post are mentioned below:

-Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts

Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Engineering (BE or BTech or BSc(Engg)) from a recognised university/institute.

-Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Qualification: Bachelor's degree from a recognized university/institute.

-Senior Research Officer: 2 posts

Qualification:Master's degree in Economics/Statistics/Business Administration/Management or Commerce.

-Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts

Qualification: Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or MSc in Physics or Chemistry from a recognised university/institution.

-Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts

Qualification: Class 12 pass with Mathematics and Physics with two years Industrial Training Course from a recognised Institute in Radio Technician, Electronics, Electronics and Communication.

-Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post

-Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts

-Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts

-Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts

-Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts

-Personal Assistant: 7 posts

-Caretaker: 4 posts

-Research Assistant: 2 posts

-Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts

-Accountant: 26 posts

-Nursing Orderly: 2 posts

-Female Staff Nurse: 1 post

Candidates can check the official advertisement for complete educational qualification. Details of required documents can be found in the official notification of MHA?IB once it is uploaded.

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other related documents to Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement. For other related information, candidates can check the official notification available.