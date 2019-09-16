iPhone, Samsung or Google Pixel? Anand Mahindra's tweet sparks debate on which camera is better

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his quirky posts on Twitter, has started a discussion on which phone has the best phone camera.

Mahindra tweeted a photo of a Manhattan street at night and said, "Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better?"

Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better? pic.twitter.com/WMPhGGlNRl anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2019

The post started a massive discussion on Twitter with users weighing in on which phone has a better camera.

Samsung India too jumped in on the discussion and did not let go of the opportunity to market their product. The company said, "Mr Mahindra, yes, you heard right, but you haven't heard it all, at least not yet... Have you tried #GalaxyNote10+ Pro Grade camera that turns everyday photos and videos into epic moments? Take your pictures to the next level with Samsung!"

@anandmahindra Mr Mahindra, yes, you heard right, but you haven't heard it all, at least not yet... Have you tried #GalaxyNote10+ Pro Grade camera that turns everyday photos and videos into epic moments? Take your pictures to the next level with Samsung! Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 14, 2019

Mahindra's tweet went viral and people started responding with their pictures and a discussion on which device is better ensued. While many users defended Pixel, others also gave suggestions to Mahindra.

Pixel3 in Night mode is the best. This one in Night mode without flash. pic.twitter.com/yDDXG5u0Wv Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) September 14, 2019

Some more shots from Samsung S10 Plus pic.twitter.com/r5VGu94Wlu Keshav (@theKeshavKr) September 14, 2019

Sir, let us give some credit to the photographer. Nowadays it is the cameras loaded with features like the #AI that are given credit for good photos. yvsmadhav (@yvsmadhav) September 14, 2019