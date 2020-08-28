IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings bowler, 12 support staff members test COVID-19 positive

Less than a month before the commencement of Indian Premiere League 2020, the tournament has found itself in trouble due to COVID-19. A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler and 12 staff members of the team have tested positive for coronavirus. These staff members were part of the support team and social media team of CSK, according to India Today.

All the CSK staff members are in stable condition and have been isolated. The entire CSK team is following all safety protocols as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) standard operating procedure (SOP).

The CSK bowler tested positive during Day 1 and 3 of the mandatory testing period in Dubai. According to the BCCI (SOPs), players and support staff who arrive in the UAE have to undergo 3 tests - Day 1, Day 3, and Day 6. During these six days, they would be kept in quarantine. After clearing these three tests the players would be allowed to enter the biosecure bubble created for the tournament.

The players would then be kept in isolation for 2 weeks. After this, each player must return 2 negative PCR test reports done 24 hours apart before being permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment. All players would also have to undergo cardiac screening before they are allowed to play.

The entire tournament would be played in a biosecure environment bubble. All individuals inside the bubble would be tested on every fifth day of the tournament.

After the staff members were tested positive, the entire CSK team went into quarantine at the hotel they were staying in Dubai. The CSK bowler and staff members had contracted the virus during a training camp in Chennai, although this has not been confirmed by the BCCI or team management, reports India Today. CSK was the only IPL team which held a training camp before the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Dream11 wins title sponsorship for Rs 222 crore

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Disney-Star could gain at expense of BCCI, franchises